30+ Hoover alumni working in medical field push back on school’s in-person graduation plans

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools is hearing from more than 30 former students of Hoover High School about the system’s graduation plans - but it’s not a good thing.
An op-ed was published earlier this week from the 30-plus former Hoover High students who now work in the medical profession. Their message was simple: Holding an in-person graduation, even with social distancing, is a bad idea.
"I feel so bad for them that they’re missing all these milestones, but pretending we are not in the middle of a pandemic is not the answer,” Dr. Bonnie Kaiser, Epidemiologist/Hoover City Schools alumnae.
Dr. Kaiser says she was disappointed to learn that her alma mater was one of several in the state planning an in-person graduation for seniors. The district announced plans to host graduation ceremonies at the Hoover Met with safety guidelines, including requiring students and guests to wear masks and enforcing social distancing.
Medical alumni, who either work in research or see with patients, worked together to write an op-ed urging the system to reconsider.
“I’m looking at the science day in and day out,” Dr. Kaiser said. “They’re seeing the way it’s ravaging bodies.”
Alumni say while the district has thought through how to separate the hundreds that could come they don’t think implementing that is feasible.
"I appreciate they're thinking about all those safety measures. It's just that with a group that size, it's not possible to do safely the way they're picturing it,” Dr. Kaiser.
Hoover City Schools isn’t alone in having in-person, social distance celebrations. Cullman High School and Thompson High School are also looking at options.
Medical leaders say districts should consider waiting until we see significant drops in COVID numbers and have a better handle on the outbreak.
WBRC did reach out to Hoover City Schools for comment on the op-Ed and we’re still waiting to hear back.
You can read the full op-ed below:
Op-Ed: In-person Graduation Ceremonies Pose a Risk to the Hoover Community
As medical, nursing, public health, and other allied health professionals who are alumni of Hoover City Schools, we are appalled at the decision to hold in-person graduation ceremonies. We feel extremely fortunate to have attended Hoover City Schools, where we learned to think critically, evaluate evidence, and make informed decisions. It is in light of current evidence regarding the COVID-19 pandemic that we strongly urge the Hoover City School Board to cancel next week’s mass in-person gatherings. This action would be to protect all involved, from the students, families, teachers, staff and venue employees, to others in the community who would come in contact with graduation attendees.
It does not require healthcare experience to understand that we are living through a once-in-a-lifetime event: a global pandemic. We are in a time of great uncertainty and risk; what we currently know about COVID-19 is alarming. Nearly 100,000 people have died in the U.S., including many in Birmingham. Viral transmission occurs readily between people in close contact, and transmission can occur even when a person does not feel sick. While certain groups are at greater risk for complications and death, anyone, including the young and healthy, can become critically ill and die from this infection. Equally alarming are the unknowns: we do not have a vaccine, and there are not yet any scientifically reliable treatments. Although Alabama has had 10,000 confirmed cases, estimates of true infections are 75,000. As daily infections continue to rise, the state is only completing half as many daily tests as recommended and is woefully under-staffed for sufficient contact tracing as the state re-opens.
Simply put, a large-scale graduation ceremony cannot occur safely at this time. Every piece of public health guidance advises against them, including Alabama’s. There are numerous examples globally of super-spreader events that rapidly increase cases, overburden healthcare systems and force us to reinstate stringent social distancing measures.
We understand that graduates are being given KN95 masks, but without training on proper use, such masks only create a false sense of protection. Graduates will be allowed to take off masks while on stage when interacting directly with others. Guests are neither required to wear masks nor supplied any, and the thousands of attendees will have to enter through the same three gates. Although mask-wearing can help mitigate harm, there is no reassurance that large gatherings can be adequately protected during an active outbreak with such an infectious virus. Additionally, using these healthcare-grade masks consumes scarce personal protective equipment (PPE) needed for healthcare workers.
Graduation should be a time for celebration, not a time that puts lives and health at unreasonable risk. As Hoover High School alumni, we understand the Class of 2020’s excitement for an in-person graduation. It is hard to imagine the disappointment of missing out on this final high school moment, especially after having to forego senior prom and other cherished events. As health professionals, many of us are on the front lines, bearing witness to the human tragedies from COVID-19 every day. The aftermath of a large event will come weeks later. Will we allow new graduates to suffer the grief of knowing that their graduation ceremony may have caused their parent, grandparent, or friend to fall sick and possibly die? Or to leave one of their classmates with respiratory damage requiring years of rehabilitation? Will Hoover City Schools be seen as responsible if a student becomes ill and dies? Of course, the damage is not only to mental and physical health. A large resurgence of cases could force a return to stringent stay-at-home measures, further harming Alabama’s economy.
Let us be clear: The decision to hold in-person graduations is the sole responsibility of Hoover City Schools. Administrators may try to absolve themselves of responsibility by insisting that the decision to attend is a personal choice. School administrators hold a position of leadership, one that affects the most privileged and vulnerable alike, and they therefore have a duty to make decisions in the best interest of all students, their families, and the broader Hoover community. By holding graduations in-person, the district sends a misleading and irresponsible signal that it is safe, when we know it is anything but.
Attendance at an in-person event may have far-reaching unintended consequences. Attendees will disperse from the large gathering into the community, some returning to work as essential employees, to grocery shopping, and to their families, some of whom are elderly and immune-compromised. It is the nature of infectious disease that no behavior is solely about weighing risks and consequences only for oneself; each action has an impact on others’ well-being and ultimately society as a whole. The administrators who have been charged with these students’ education must also take responsibility for their safety, health, and well-being. We urge them to make the right choice for the sake of public health.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Bonnie Kaiser, PhD, MPH, HHS Class of 2004
2. Sharon Tsay, MD, HHS Class of 2003
3. Irving Ye, MD, MBA, HHS Class of 2003
4. Libby Mims, MD, FAAP, HHS Class of 2005
5. Nathan Welty, MD, PhD, HHS Class of 2004
6. Joi L. Johnson, BS, MAABS, HHS Class of 2004
7. Amy Boggs, MSN, RN, RNC-NIC, HHS Class of 2004
8. Michelle Fullard, MD, MSCE, HHS Class of 2002
9. Cain Anne Beachum, PharmD, BCGP, HHS Class of 2005
10. Kathryn Bussey Filipiak, RDN, HHS Class of 2002
11. Drew White, PharmD, HHS Class of 2005
12. Corey Self Johns, PT, DPT, HHS Class of 2003
13. Claire Schroeder RN, BSN, MABC, HHS Class of 2005
14. Brittany Rogers, MSN, FNP-C, HHS Class of 2007
15. Wasef Muzaffar, MD, HHS Class of 2004
16. Russell Fung, MD, HHS Class of 2008
17. Allison Diop-Frimpong, MSW, LMSW, JD, HHS Class of 2001
18. Meagan Cochran, MS, CGC, HHS Class of 2006
19. Nick Cochran, PhD, HHS Class of 2005
20. Emilie O’Brien White Hallford, MD, HHS Class of 2003
21. Emiliya Adelson, PhD, HHS Class of 2008
22. Kellye Sutherland, PharmD, BS, HHS Class of 2003
23. Stacey Jenkins, RN, BSN, MS-Emergency Management, HHS Class of 1996
24. Jessica Lander Schnell, MD, MPH, BSN, RN, HHS Class of 2006
25. Leanne (Clark) Rupp, MSW, LCSW, HHS Class of 2001
26. Lucy (Zhou) Hoyle, MSHA, MBA, HHS Class of 2010
27. Michelle Price, MSN, ACNP, HHS Class of 2005
28. Pavan Kapadia, MD, FACC, HHS Class of 2004
29. Megan Hennigan, MD, FAAP, HHS Class of 2001
30. Whitney McKenzie, PT, DPT, HHS Class of 2004
31. Alesia Pruitt, BS, HHS Class of 2004
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.