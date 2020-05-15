30+ Hoover alumni working in medical field push back on school’s in-person graduation plans

Graduation should be a time for celebration, not a time that puts lives and health at unreasonable risk. As Hoover High School alumni, we understand the Class of 2020’s excitement for an in-person graduation. It is hard to imagine the disappointment of missing out on this final high school moment, especially after having to forego senior prom and other cherished events. As health professionals, many of us are on the front lines, bearing witness to the human tragedies from COVID-19 every day. The aftermath of a large event will come weeks later. Will we allow new graduates to suffer the grief of knowing that their graduation ceremony may have caused their parent, grandparent, or friend to fall sick and possibly die? Or to leave one of their classmates with respiratory damage requiring years of rehabilitation? Will Hoover City Schools be seen as responsible if a student becomes ill and dies? Of course, the damage is not only to mental and physical health. A large resurgence of cases could force a return to stringent stay-at-home measures, further harming Alabama’s economy.