Grant will ensure water service for more than 500 people in part of Walker County

WALKER CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a $200,000 grant to avoid a potential long-term health concern in Walker County.
The Community Development Block Grant funds will be used to reroute the water supply to 515 people in west-central Walker County.
The Governor’s Office says the current water line is attached to a closed, deteriorating bridge and is in danger of a massive break if the bridge’s condition worsens.
Shifts in the bridge have already caused several breaks in the water line leaving people without water service for up to 36 hours.
This is in the vicinity of Browns Bridge Road, Hunting Club Road, Blanton Lane, Providence Loop Road and Parrish-Oakman Highway.
“Beyond drinking purposes, water is essential to many of our everyday activities like cooking and washing,” Gov. Ivey said. “By taking steps now to reroute a water line that will eventually have to be replaced, the county will avoid placing a hardship on these Walker County residents. I am pleased to support this project.”
Engineers plan to reroute the 6-inch water line from its current location across Lost Creek bridge to a location where another bridge will be constructed across the creek. The current waterline has ruptured three times within the past several months as a result of shifts in the 46-year-old bridge, which has been closed to traffic for several years.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Gov. Ivey notified Walker County Commission Chairman Jerry Bishop that the grant had been approved. The county is providing $50,000 for the project.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.