Get a Little Hot: Local couple launches southern hot sauce subscription service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bethany and Jeff Meadows share a love of food, family, and all things Southern. On Sunday nights they host a huge family dinner, even if right now it’s over zoom. Their blended family includes 7 children, 2 grandchildren, and a third on the way. Their table is always full of hot sauces. She likes the milder ones, he likes the hotter than hot. The “hot enough to roast a lizard” type.
“We were sitting there at dinner and there was hot sauce all over the table and they were all talking try this one, try that one, and ‘get a little hot’, was born out of that,” explains Bethany.
It’s a subscription box service, featuring hot sauces from across the South, but it’s also a way to celebrate Southern traditions, family values and the fun of trying new things.
The choices for the boxes are crowd sourced. Some come from suggestions from their facebook group called “fire eaters,” others are from local businesses, or family and friends.
“We then hunt down those companies and explain what we are doing and get them on board. We have hot sauces from Texas to north Carolina and everywhere in between,” explains Bethany.
Their goal, to send the flavors of the south, all over the country. That flavor doesn’t just come from the hot sauce, it also comes from the stories behind the bottles.
“The stories of the hot sauce companies are fun to tell. Its husband and wife its father and son, siter and brother. It’s a lot of family type businesses that took mee-maws recipe and put it in a bottle, and we want to suppor that. We are actually writing their stories and putting it on a blog and we put a teaser in the boxes so when you get that company’s hot sauce in your box you get a little bit of their story too,” says Bethany.
She and Jeff have their own story to tell. She was a single mother with 5 children, 4 that are adopted, when they met. He was a single dad of two. They got married more than ten years ago, blending their families. Since then, they have been through fire together, literally.
“Our house burned down five years ago,” they explain. But they took that challenge, as a chance to create something new.
They couple launched their own construction company and their own Real Estate company, and they have more in the works, including expanding from hot sauces, to BBQ sauces too.
When I asked them about starting a new business during a pandemic, they said there is never the perfect time, and you just have to make it work.
“You know there is always going to be a reason, there is always going to be an obstacle, there is always going to be a challenge, and there is no point in waiting until there is not, just go, around it go over it, do what you have to do,” says Bethany.
To add some heat to your life, check out their subscription service at www.getalittlehot.com
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.