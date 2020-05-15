Gadsden nursing home residents get parade of family members

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents at a Gadsden healthcare facility haven’t seen their loved ones in two months. So when they finally saw them Friday, it was an occasion that called for a parade.
Like many such facilities, Gadsden Health and Rehab has a large and vulnerable elderly population. To protect them from COVID-19, the facility closed itself off to visitors.
So Friday, dozens of cars lined up on Wills Creek Road for a parade, allowing each carload of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, to visit with their loved ones ever so quickly.
An employee directing traffic called the family members by their names.
“There are more than we thought would come! I’m bawling!” she was heard saying.
"We have my mom, Bernice Payne, is here, she usually goes by Jean. And we hadn't seen her in a couple of months, and we're just thankful for this day, that we're here to visit with her, for briefly, briefly," Nathany Standridge told us as she choked back tears.
She says her mother recognized the family and appeared happy to see them.
Children waved from sunroofs, and cars carried signs wishing Happy Mother’s Day, happy birthday and other occasions they’ve missed during the lockdown.
