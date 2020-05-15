FIRST ALERT: Very warm temperatures continue into the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It is a very warm start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We are seeing some light showers along the Mississippi and Alabama border this morning, but most of that rain will likely dissipate as we head into the mid to late morning hours. We should see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a 20% chance for isolated storms. Best spots to see a few storms will be in west Alabama this afternoon. Most locations will remain dry. It will continue to remain warm with highs in the mid-80s with southerly winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph.
NEXT BIG THING: The big story as we approach the weekend will be the heat. Many locations could climb into the upper 80s Saturday with highs near 90°F on Sunday! Morning temperatures will also remain warm with most of us dropping into the mid-60s through Monday morning. Saturday is shaping up to be mostly dry with a partly cloudy sky. Humidity levels are expected to slightly increase over the weekend. With higher humidity levels Sunday and Monday, rain chances are expected to increase a little.
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS SUNDAY AND MONDAY: We will be watching an upper level low to our west that should move into Alabama as we head into Sunday evening and Monday of next week. The combination of the upper level low and cold front could enhance our rain chances during this time frame. Storms will likely move into west Alabama Sunday evening and spread into Central Alabama going into Monday morning and afternoon. Right now we are leaning towards a 30 to 40% chance for scattered storms Monday. I think Monday could be our best chance to see rain over the next seven days. With more clouds in place, temperatures should be cooler Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
TROPICAL UPDATE: An area of low pressure has produced heavy rain across southern Florida over the past 24 hours. The low will continue to move eastwards towards the Bahamas later today spreading heavy rain and breezy conditions across the islands. The National Hurricane Center is giving this low a high chance of development (70%) over the next two days. Our long range models show this system developing just north of the Bahamas. This system will NOT impact Alabama or anyone along the Gulf Coast. The main impact with this system will be a rip current threat off the east coast of Florida and maybe Georgia and South Carolina. If it can organize and sustain winds around 39 mph or greater, it would be named Arthur. It is rare to see a tropical system form in May, but not completely unusual. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1st.
SLIGHTLY COOLER NEXT WEEK: Models are hinting at slightly cooler temperatures as we approach the middle of next week as a trough develops across the eastern United States. Latest models are showing an area of low pressure spinning across the eastern U.S. giving us northerly flow and rounds of clouds and breezy conditions Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures look to remain below average Tuesday-Thursday with highs in the 70s. The latest models are all over the place in regards to how the general flow will develop across the Southeast. The GFS shows northwest flow giving us opportunities to see rain each day. The European model is much drier. I do expect temperatures to trend warmer by the end of next week with highs returning to the 80s. Morning temperatures could be pleasant and cool with lows in the 50s Tuesday through next Friday morning.
