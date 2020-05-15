FIRST ALERT: Very warm temperatures continue into the weekend

SLIGHTLY COOLER NEXT WEEK: Models are hinting at slightly cooler temperatures as we approach the middle of next week as a trough develops across the eastern United States. Latest models are showing an area of low pressure spinning across the eastern U.S. giving us northerly flow and rounds of clouds and breezy conditions Tuesday through Thursday. Temperatures look to remain below average Tuesday-Thursday with highs in the 70s. The latest models are all over the place in regards to how the general flow will develop across the Southeast. The GFS shows northwest flow giving us opportunities to see rain each day. The European model is much drier. I do expect temperatures to trend warmer by the end of next week with highs returning to the 80s. Morning temperatures could be pleasant and cool with lows in the 50s Tuesday through next Friday morning.