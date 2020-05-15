Dolls can wear masks, too

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children show adults all the time that even though they seem preoccupied, they are always watching.
Little 6-year-old Micah who has been in quarantine since March, finally left her home this week with her mom, and she had safety first in mind.
Micah came downstairs, ready for the store, with her baby doll and the mask she had made for her baby.
Mom, Ahinee, was shocked and asked Micah why she had made the mask.
Micah said, “I wanted to take my baby in to the store.”
Micah used a rubber band, scissors and a piece of fabric to make her doll’s mask.
Oh, and Micah was sure to bring her baby doll’s car seat on the trip as well. Way to go, Micah!
