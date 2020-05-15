Deep Fried Fun: Drive-thru fair food in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 is causing many of us to miss our favorite spring and summer festivals, but that doesn’t mean you have to miss all of that good festival food.
A drive-thru in Clanton is offering your favorite fair food like funnel cakes, corn dogs, fresh lemonade, elephant ears, cotton candy as well as caramel and candy apples.
The fair food drive thru is located at 17606 Highway 31 in Clanton. For more information check out their Facebook page.
Happy eating!
