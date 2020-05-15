Commissioner: Universal COVID-19 testing needed to protect veterans

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – The Alabama Department of Public Health keeps track of how many people living and working in long-term care facilities are infected with COVID-19 but are not releasing the names of those facilities, citing privacy concerns. The Alabama Nursing Home Association has reported more than half of the state’s nursing homes have had at least one case of COVID-19.
The largest known outbreak in a long-term care facility is at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, where 23 veterans have died, and 91 others have been infected.
“These are my brothers and sisters. I served for 30 years in the Army and the Navy. My heart goes out to them,” said Commissioner Kent Davis, Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs.
Commissioner Davis is releasing specifics about what is happening inside the state veterans homes to show the scale of the crisis, and to illustrate why universal testing is needed.
“Testing has been an issue, the availability of testing. It has been a special issue in nursing homes and especially in the state veterans homes because clearly what happened early on, more than a month ago, we had asymptomatic carriers, probably a staff member who would go out into the general populace, inadvertently bring the virus into the facility, and we had no idea because we couldn’t do universal testing,” said Commissioner Davis.
It took one case and a little more than a month for most of the residents to become sick. At least 41 staff members were also infected.
“They’ve worked with temp staffing agencies to bring in medical professionals on a temporary basis to try to fill some of those gaps.”
The Alabama National Guard deep-cleaned the facility, strict screening measures are in place and Commissioner Davis said they’ve called infectious disease experts from the state and federal governments to see what else can be done.
“By and large, they’ve affirmed that the measures we’ve taken are the standard precautionary measures we should have been taken,” said Commissioner Davis.
He added, “Nursing homes are clearly one of the highest risk situations in this country and difficult, high risk situations call for innovative, unique solutions. One of them is universal testing.”
This week, the White House recommended testing for every person living and working in a nursing home. Governor Kay Ivey’s press secretary says that would require tens of thousands of tests and the state does not have the capacity to do that.
Commissioner Davis said he needs around 1,500 tests, on a routine basis, to screen every resident and staffer.
“We have made a formal written request a couple of weeks ago now, and everybody is working on that, Alabama Department of Public Health, Emergency Management Officials, FEMA, federal government, federal VA are trying to figure out how we can do that universal testing,” said Commissioner Davis.
The state recently expanded criteria, allowing asymptomatic people living and working in long-term care facilities be tested for COVID-19. By then, more than a dozen veterans had died from COVID-19 at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home and dozens more were infected.
“That’s too late for us,” said Commissioner Davis.
“With the high-risk nature of our facilities, it has to be periodic retesting of our facilities. That gets expensive and it also has to utilize the more timely tests.”
Commissioner Davis said he has daily conversations on how to get universal testing, calling it a “fight” and something he is “pressing very hard.”
“I want to reassure people we are working diligently with our partners in the federal and state government in finding a path forward for this. It is a very difficult situation. In many ways, a very tragic situation. I hope to have an answer on universal testing very soon.”
When asked about Commissioner Davis’ request, Governor Kay Ivey’s press secretary said, “Alabama’s veteran community is special to Governor Ivey, who is a longstanding supporter of our men and women in uniform. As the state works to overcome this health crisis, Governor Ivey continues to exhaust all efforts so to ensure that our most vulnerable citizens have what they need to stay healthy and safe, and that certainly includes those veterans in long term care facilities. She had a good conversation with Commissioner Davis and plans to remain laser-focused on taking care of those who have done much in their lifetime to take care of all of us.”
WBRC Fox 6’s requests to Alabama’s Unified Command for COVID-19 and the VA were not answered as of Friday evening.
