Chilton County Schools post graduation plans

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Chilton County School system posted high school graduation information on Facebook Friday.
- Chilton County High School - June 13th beginning at 9 am
- Isabella High School – June 12th beginning at 7 pm
- Jemison High School – June 6th beginning at 9 am
- Maplesville High School – June 9th beginning at 7 pm
- Thorsby High School – June 11th beginning at 7 pm
- Verbena High School – June 8th beginning at 7 pm
All graduations will be held at the school’s football field.
All graduations will include the entire graduating class and each graduate will receive 4 tickets and all Department of Public Health and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
If weather causes a cancellation of the outdoor ceremony, the school will announce two hours prior and move into the school auditorium.
All ceremonies will be live streamed on our school system YouTube channel.
We are looking forward to honoring the class of 2020 and appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding of the current public health situation! Our primary goal is the health and safety of our community and being able to honor our worthy graduates! Each individual school will share specific details with graduates and the community. Please feel free to contact the individual schools with questions.
We reserve the right to change the day/time/location/format in the event we feel it in the best interest of public health.
