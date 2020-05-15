Children and masks during the pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In Birmingham, people, including children, have to wear masks when out in public.
It’s also encouraged in some stores and salons outside of Birmingham, so experts say now is the time to get in the habit with your kids.
Tedra Smith, DNP, nurse practitioner and an assistant professor in the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing, provides tips on talking to children about masks, and preparing them for going out in public during a pandemic.
“Children older than 2 years of age should wear a mask to cover their nose and mouth anytime they are in a public place, including grocery stores, doctor’s appointments or other public venues,” Smith said. “Wearing a mask may be frightening to young children, so preparation and candid conversations before venturing out will help your child as we move into a ‘new normal.’”
Smith suggests talking to your children about the importance of wearing a mask in public such as prevention from getting coronavirus. She also says you need to talk to you kids about covering their noses and mouths when they cough and of course, hand washing.
As you open up the discussion, Smith says demonstrate wearing a mask on a favorite toy or yourself to show how it will fit.
Smith provides additional tips as parents talk to children about wearing a mask:
- Give the child a chance to ask questions, and provide them with honest responses.
- Allow the child to sit in your lap if needed, and use soothing words of comfort.
- Let the child know that it is OK to be afraid of the mask.
- Allow the child to play with the mask so they can get used to it.
- Show pictures of other children who are the same age wearing masks out in public to help them feel comfortable and decrease “stereotypes” for wearing a mask.
- For older children, relate wearing a mask to something they understand. Most older kids understand the concept of spreading germs and the need for certain preventive measures such as handwashing.
When making masks or purchasing masks for children, Smith suggests making it work with their personality. Pick a fabric that is kid-friendly, such as their favorite cartoon character, sports team or color. Give options if providing them with a homemade mask so they can feel as though they have a choice in what they wear.
“Encourage your child to get involved in selecting and decorating their mask,” Smith said. “Making this a family project will get them excited about their mask and make it more personal.”
When selecting or making a mask, make sure the mask fits the child snugly, particularly around the nose and mouth, and covers the chin. There are several options for no-sew masks made of old T-shirts or bandannas that do not require elastic around the ears.
“Be OK with repetitive questions, and give them time to adjust,” Smith said. “Give them a mask to play with, as it may help decrease their fears.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.