Brennan’s Pub opens doors with thorough safety procedures in place

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brennan’s is back in business, open Friday night for the first night since the pandemic shuttered its pub doors.
"Each of the tables from chairback to chairback is at least six feet away,” said Danny Winter, owner of Brennan’s. Brennan’s is following state guidelines to a T, and then some. Everyone who walks in is scanned for a fever, and has to sanitize their hands.
"It's been weird, it's something I never really had to deal with before, and something I never really thought I would have to deal with,” said Winter.
All Brennan’s employees wear masks, even sanitizing the taps after each pour.
"We are adapting, learning and doing everything we can to keep everybody safe,” said Winter.
Underneath the masks, employees and customers are smiling, welcomed back into the bar that knows their names.
"I am super excited for my home pub to reopen and to see my friends back working,” said one customer.
After weeks of anxiety, the reunion is easing the stress.
"If you’re not family when you walk in, you will be when you leave,” said Winter.
Down to the littlest members. "I am very very thankful that we can be together again,” said one young girl who said she loves their food.
