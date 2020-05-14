Woman killed in Anniston hit and run

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman has died after she and another person were struck by an oncoming vehicle while walking in Anniston Wednesday night.
According to Anniston Police, two women were walking along Front Street when a vehicle travelling south on Front Street near Pyle Ave ran into them.
One of the women, 48-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other woman, 64-years-old, was transported to RMC and later transferred to UAB.
Police say a person of interest has been established.
The investigation is ongoing.
