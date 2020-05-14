UAB needs your plasma if you’ve beaten COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Researchers at UAB are about to get started on two new studies, and one could give us a better idea of just how close we are to finding a vaccine for COVID-19.
In the meantime, though, they need your help.
If you've beaten COVID-19, UAB needs your plasma.
That's because your plasma has antibodies that could help people with severe cases of COVID-19, and soon, UAB will test to see if it could also help prevent the virus.
UAB said they’ve recently been able to treat three people with convalescent plasma therapy. Some could see a benefit within just three days.
Now, UAB is gearing up for two new studies.
The first study would treat outpatients with COVID-19. The second would use donated plasma to see if it can prevent someone who may have been exposed from ever getting the virus.
But they need more donors.
"It's very important that we have donors of varying backgrounds. As you know, for blood donations, you need to have matched blood types. And the same is the case for plasma donations," said Sonya Heath, M.D., professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at UAB. "We need a diverse population donating plasma so that we can treat a diverse population at UAB and other hospitals around Alabama."
If you are interested in donating, you can call UAB (205) 996-4099 and a team member will determine if you’re eligible and evaluate your antibody response.
