Staff at Parker High celebrate graduating seniors during cap & gown pickup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teachers and staff at Parker High School celebrated the Class of 2020 on Wednesday as they picked up their caps and gowns.
The seniors were given food, yard signs, gift bags with class shirts and even masks with the Class of 2020 stitched on them.
"We've been thinking of ways to celebrate our senior scholars to make sure they know they have not been forgotten," said Darrell Hudson, principal of A.H. Parker High School.
Hudson reiterated that this celebration will not replace traditional graduation, but faculty and staff wanted to celebrate seniors while state and local officials assess current gathering restrictions in regards to a physical ceremony.
There’s no word yet on when Birmingham City Schools will host physical graduations.
“We want to congratulate you and just let you know that we wish you much success on your future endeavors,” says Ms. Raven Johnson, an English teacher. “This journey ends but another beautiful one begins and we just want to say we wish you the best on that journey.”
