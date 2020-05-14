Senator: Legislature could have gotten prisons built at lower cost but politics got in the way

Regarding the bids being submitted, Governor Kay Ivey’s press secretary released a statement to WBRC Fox 6 saying, “Governor Ivey remains focused on leaving Alabama better than she found it, and that includes addressing the long-neglected challenges facing the prison system – something that requires a multifaceted solution. One part of the equation is making improvements to our prison infrastructure, which is why she remains committed to moving this construction process forward. Receiving the proposals is the next step in the process, and Governor Ivey, from day one, has been committed to transparency and accountability. Our Office and the ADOC will continue keeping the public informed at each stage. Governor Ivey has sought to tackle this issue head-on and make it a priority of her Administration.”