$10,000 reward offered for information in post office burglaries
By WSFA Staff | May 14, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 4:23 PM

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Postal Inspection Service is investigating burglaries at two post offices.

According to U. S. Postal Inspectors, the Dadeville Post Office at 140 S. Spring Street was burglarized between 6:30 p.m. on Monday and 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday. In Shelby County, the Westover Post Office at 9779 Highway 55 was burglarized between 12:15 p.m. on Monday and 7:57 a.m. on Tuesday.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in these crimes.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

