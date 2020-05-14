$10,000 reward offered for information in post office burglaries

According to U. S. Postal Inspectors, the Dadeville Post Office at 140 S. Spring Street was burglarized between 6:30 p.m. on Monday and 4:05 a.m. on Tuesday. In Shelby County, the Westover Post Office at 9779 Highway 55 was burglarized between 12:15 p.m. on Monday and 7:57 a.m. on Tuesday.