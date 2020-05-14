Poarch Creek Indians donate testing equipment and supplies to COVID-19 response

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Poarch Band of Creek Indians made a big donation to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) to help with the COVID-19 response.
“Each county in the state will benefit from the donation,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “Much-needed testing equipment and supplies will be purchased for county health departments. We are especially grateful because the tribe’s partnership and support of public health will enhance our capabilities to reach rural, underserved areas of the state.”
ADPH and Dr. Harris said they want to ensure that all citizens experiencing symptoms or at high risk for COVID-19 have an opportunity to access screening sites in their communities.
For more information about testing locations and other useful information, visit alabamapublichealth.gov.
