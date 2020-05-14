Honoring Heroes with Panera

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It's National Hospital Week, and Panera has launched a program to let you show support for medical staff on the front lines The "meals for heroes" campaign lets anyone buy a meal and send it to those working in local hospitals.
Panera will prepare and deliver the order, with no delivery fees.
St. Vincent’s Hospitals, Baptist Medical Centers, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical center are all participating in the program, which runs through May 16.
If you want to participate, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.