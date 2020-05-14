FIRST ALERT: Small chance for rain possible in far west Ala. on Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting the day with a partly cloudy sky and very warm temperatures. Most of us are in the low to mid-60s with a few pockets in the upper 60s. We look to remain mostly dry as we head into the afternoon hours. We can’t rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm in our far western counties this afternoon, but I think most of the rain will stay in Mississippi. We will introduce a 10 to 20% chance for rain for parts of Greene, Hale, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa and Lamar counties. Most of us will stay dry with a partly cloudy sky. It will be very warm this afternoon with highs in the mid-80s. A few spots could climb into the upper 80s south of I-20. It will be breezy this afternoon with southeast winds at 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY’S FORECAST: We will likely see similar weather tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon hours for parts of west Alabama. Any storm that forms could produce frequent lightning and gusty winds. Most locations will remain dry.
NEXT BIG THING: The big story as we approach the weekend will be the heat. Many locations could climb into the upper 80s Saturday with highs in the lower 90s on Sunday! Morning temperatures will also remain warm with most of us dropping into the low to mid 60s through Monday morning. Humidity levels will also go up as we head into Monday of next week.
FIRST ALERT FOR ISOLATED STORMS THIS WEEKEND: Models continue to show a fairly dry pattern across Alabama this weekend. Most locations will remain dry. We are only penciling in a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm for west Alabama this weekend. Everyone will likely see a partly cloudy sky with highs approaching 90°F. I do think our best rain chance could occur Monday. An upper level low could combine with a cold front to our north. The combination of the two systems could enhance our rain chances Monday. Right now we are leaning towards a 30% chance for widely scattered storms. It is possible that our rain chances could go up depending on how the area of low pressure evolves. With more clouds in place, high temperatures will be cooler Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Models are hinting at an area of low pressure trying to develop near the Bahamas as we approach the weekend. It will be interesting to see if anything tropical can form. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a high chance of development in the next five days. Our long range models keep this system weak and away from the Gulf of Mexico (no impact for Alabama). The only impact this system could have on the Southeast U.S. will be a rip current threat off the east coast of Florida and maybe Georgia and South Carolina. I’m not sure if this system will receive a name. If it can organize and sustain winds around 39 mph or greater, it would be named Arthur. It is rare to see a tropical system form in May, but not completely unusual. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1st.
SLIGHTLY COOLER NEXT TUESDAY: Models are hinting at slightly cooler temperatures as we approach the middle of next week as a trough develops across the eastern United States. Latest models are showing an area of low pressure spinning across the eastern U.S. giving us northerly flow and rounds of clouds and breezy conditions Tuesday through Thursday. Latest models are hinting at cooler temperatures with highs in the 70s. This forecast will mainly depend on how this system develops as it interacts with the potential tropical system in the Atlantic. I expect changes to occur between now and early next week, so stay with us for the latest details as things evolve.
