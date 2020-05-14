FIRST ALERT: Small chance for rain possible in far west Ala. on Thursday

TROPICAL UPDATE: Models are hinting at an area of low pressure trying to develop near the Bahamas as we approach the weekend. It will be interesting to see if anything tropical can form. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a high chance of development in the next five days. Our long range models keep this system weak and away from the Gulf of Mexico (no impact for Alabama). The only impact this system could have on the Southeast U.S. will be a rip current threat off the east coast of Florida and maybe Georgia and South Carolina. I’m not sure if this system will receive a name. If it can organize and sustain winds around 39 mph or greater, it would be named Arthur. It is rare to see a tropical system form in May, but not completely unusual. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1st.