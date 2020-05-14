Fallen TPD officer honored with tribute billboard in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s National Police Week and it looks a little different this year. Wednesday night there was a virtual candlelight vigil for fallen officers that included Investigator Dornell Cousette. He made the ultimate sacrifice after being shot and killed in the line of duty last September.
The Tuscaloosa Police Department Support Group teamed up with an advertising firm to put up an electronic billboard in honor of Investigator Cousette on 15th Street and McFarland Boulevard.
Cousette was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant on Sept. 16th, 2019.
“Originally we would’ve been sending the family of Investigator Cousette over to Washington D.C. for the police week. However because of the Covid-19 restrictions we aren’t authorized to do that. We teamed up with Lamar Company in order to create this beautiful tribute and the owner dedicated his time and services for free.,” said Chassidy Johnston, TPD Support Group President.
The TPD Support group also sent a Peacemakers wreath to the Tuscaloosa Police Department in honor of police week.
Tuscaloosa police wrote on their Facebook page quote " We will never forget. You are loved and missed Investigator Cousette."
Billboards of Cousette will be up and running until this Sunday. If you’d like to get involved with the TPD support group, message them through their Facebook page.
