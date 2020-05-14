The Duchess Bakery in Cullman closing after 81 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Duchess Bakery has been a staple in Cullman since 1939, but after 81 years, owner Larry Bontrager said its now time for him to let it go.
“I am retiring and plan on closing at the end of the month," he said.
Duchess was sold out of donuts by 10:00 am Thursday after news spread across town that the award-winning bakery is officially closing.
“I didn’t believe the news at first. I’ve been coming here since I was six years old, and it’s just a place I enjoy coming. We come almost every weekend," Cullman resident Donnie Handley said.
Bontrager said the effects of COVID-19 also went into his decision. “We were so overwhelmed. We were busy. I became so short staffed with my sales people, and I didn’t want to retrain new employees during a pandemic and it was time for me to retire anyway," said Bontrager.
Bontrager said he’s willing to sell his bakery for the right price, but as far as his family’s secret donut recipe?
“It all depends on the offer and the agreement I work out with someone else, but my father came up with that recipe and it’s kind of what put us on the road map,” he added.
The Duchess Bakery will close at the end of May. “It has been a little emotional and it hasn’t been an easy decision," Bontrager said.
Bontrager said he’s received a few offers already to buy The Duchess Bakery, but no decision has been made. “Maybe someone will reopen the business, if not, I’m sure there will be some new faces in here,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.