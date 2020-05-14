Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic held in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - People who run drive-thru clinics in east Alabama say if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please get yourself tested immediately.
The latest clinic to be run by Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and St. Michael’s Clinic in Calhoun County was held in the Saks area, in a rural part of Calhoun County just outside of Anniston..
Cars lined up to the road at the Calhoun Ag Center.
Medical workers say some of the people who were tested Thursday were showing obvious symptoms, but a surprising number of those tested over the last few weeks who were diagnosed as positive didn’t think they had the disease. A few thought they had sinus trouble.
"We expect that number to potentially increase as we open back up the communities. Some are asymptomatic exposures, some are really sick people, so it just, it just depends," said Kandi Williams for NEARMC.
The groups have been holding these clinics in areas where people often have transportation needs. The last one was held in Hobson City.
They’re working on a second clinic to be held in Oxford, like a previous clinic that was held a few weeks ago at Oxford Lake.
