Day one of COVID-19 testing at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ninety people were tested for COVID-19 on the first day of the new testing site at Legion Field in Birmingham.
Jefferson County health officials and city leaders say it went fairly well with just a few issues popping up.
People are asked to call (205)-92(COVID) and schedule an appointment before showing up. Birmingham City Council President William Parker said they took about 600 calls Thursday.
Insurance will cover the cost of the test, but, if you are uninsured the county will cover the cost.
Despite that, some folks still just showed up without making the call.
Doug Moore showed up at Legion Field. He was told to call the number but he says all he got was a recording. “The said they have had a few hiccups. They are straightening out the hiccups,” Moore said.
Medical personnel at the stadium told Moore to leave information on the recording and they would make sure he and his wife got tested. “If you got insurance. You can still get it. I have insurance. So as soon as we can get connected we will be tested,” Moore said.
Traffic flowed Thursday morning at Legion Field but there were no Birmingham Police officers to direct traffic or provide security, just medical workers. “We are working through that to be able to pay for police. It’s going to cost $16,000,” William Parker, Birmingham City Council President said.
Parker plans to ask his colleagues to fund the security if the city doesn’t provide officers.
Meanwhile, there is continued concern that some people in Birmingham won’t come out to be tested because of concerns about the test. Many remember the illegal experiments on black men in the Tuskegee Experiment.
“There is a lot of misinformation. False information put out. People have concerns thinking that is this a government operation. What is going to be put inside of me?” Dr. David Hicks, Deputy Health Officer Jefferson County Health Department said.
Moore said trust the people and the process. “I would say don’t worry about it because these people trying to get tested is legitimate,” Moore said.
The Jefferson County Health Department will put more signage out to point people in the right direction once they get here.
Workers are expecting to test 120 to 150 people.
The testing will be from 9 am until 4 pm Monday through Friday.
