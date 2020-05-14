CDC releases guidelines on reopening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re looking into the long-delayed guidelines from the CDC on when our economies should reopen. The CDC says these decision tools are meant to aide state and local governments with their reopening strategies.
The new guidelines are a roadmap on how businesses and schools should reopen safely even though the coronavirus is still active.
The CDC says all workplaces should hold off on reopening unless they have a plan in place to protect employees who are at higher risk of illness and those with underlying medical conditions. Also, schools, camps and daycares should not reopen unless they have COVID-19 screening protocols in place that includes evaluating staff and students daily for symptoms.
Restaurants and bars are encouraged to practice social distancing. Face coverings are also recommended for employees.
Dr. Wes Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health says people still need to take the virus seriously.
“Certainly if you are in one of the vulnerable groups with people over the age of 65 or other chronic medical conditions now would still be the time to try and be at home more and try to expose yourself less in the community and if you do make sure you’re wearing a face covering to prevent the spread or decrease the spread to the people around you,” Willeford said.
