Can you get COVID-19 more than once? Experts say we still don’t know

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Medical experts continue to warn us to not be in a false sense of security about the coronavirus. Even if you had it and recovered, there could still be a danger.
While we have learned about treating it, experts say there is still a lot we don’t know.
Once you have tested positive for the coronavirus, the expectation is that you will need to go into immediate quarantine for up to 14 days. But the Deputy Health Officer for the Jefferson County Health Department says that is no guarantee you will be over it.
“What does that really mean? So, if your test is positive several weeks later, what we are trying to figure out are you still infectious and contagious or does that mean we are still picking it up in your system?” Dr. David Hicks said.
After you have COVID-19, it is believed you develop antibodies to help you ward of the disease in the future, but that may not be true for all people.
Dr. Michael Saag had the coronavirus and he is an infectious disease expert. He said this is something that is still being researched. “Can I get reinfected after I’ve been exposed again? The answer is we don’t know. I really hope I can’t be infected again,” Saag said.
Some antibodies may not work the same for all people. People may test negative from the disease, but there is still a chance you could get it again. “I think we are going to get a lot of studies from other countries that are further along than us. Right now, we can’t say for sure," Hicks said.
Dr. Saag said he takes no chances. "When I see a patient with COVID, I’m wearing the full personal protection equipment. I’m in the mask and the shield. The gown and gloves,” Saag said.
Both men continue to advocate for testing and safety, social distancing, wearing masks and not being in big crowds whether you have had the disease or not.
