Blessing box designed to give help now needs help in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - A church in Talladega County put up a blessing box about six months ago to help those in need.
Now, in the era of COVID-19, they need your help.
The Reverend Patrick Washington of the Brunna Valley Baptist Church in Lincoln says he's done his best to keep it restocked since he installed it.
The idea is to either donate items, or just take what you need. The cabinet contains items such as canned goods, dishwashing liquid, and toilet paper.
But since the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in medical danger, stay-at-home orders and economic issues, Washington says the box is constantly depleted by people from all walks of life who suddenly find themselves in need.
“We’ve had people who’ve worked with law firms, and everything, because due to the furlough, they can’t get the items. They can’t get what they need. So, we’ve had people stop here because they know this is a safe place for them,” Washington said.
The original box was replaced a while back by a bigger box that Washington says is, itself, not big enough to handle its needs.
He says among the most needed items, apparently, are toilet paper, deodorant and dishwashing liquid.
