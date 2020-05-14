Auburn President: “We’re gonna have football this fall.” Will they?

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University President Jay Gogue seems confident that college football will return to The Loveliest City on the Plains this fall, but that may not be the case.
In a video welcoming incoming freshmen to the university, President Gogue claims “we’re gonna have football this fall” as well as in-person classes, fraternity and sorority events and student group events and activities during the fall semester.
While President Gogue seems confident about a return to normalcy and football, that official determination has not yet been made.
Earlier this week, NCAA President Mark Emmert reported to ESPN that the NCAA would not be mandating a start date for returning to college sports. That decision would instead be left up to state and local health officials.
Auburn University students never returned from Spring Break in mid-March, instead transitioning to online instruction. Athletic events came to an end for the season shortly thereafter.
The Auburn Tigers are currently set to make their football season kickoff against Alcorn State University in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Sept. 5.
You watch Pres. Gogue’s full statement in the video below.
