ADL, Birmingham Jewish Federation urge education after video of students with swastikas

MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL (WBRC) – The Mountain Brook Schools superintendent said he is referring a video of young men with swastikas drawn on their bodies to the Mountain Brook Police Department for review.
The video was first posted on the “What’s Happening in Mountain Brook” Facebook page, but soon, more than Mountain Brook was commenting.
“It’s important for people to be able to pay attention to this. We need to educate our students so we can eradicate this behavior,” said Danny Cohn, Director, Birmingham Jewish Federation.
Cohn said once he was made aware of the video, he contacted Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard Barlow. The people in the video have not been identified, but Dr. Barlow sent a letter to MBS parents Wednesday acknowledging and condemning it.
“This morning we became aware of a video posted to Snapchat that shows a group of teenagers from Mountain Brook and neighboring communities engaged in drawing anti-Semitic symbols. Mountain Brook Schools has been in touch with the Mountain Brook Police Department, Birmingham Jewish Federation, and local faith leaders regarding this incident,” reads the letter.
It continues, “MBS condemns all hateful ideologies and actions. The conduct exhibited in the video is in direct conflict with the values of our school system. We are in the process of investigating the incident and determining the legal parameters for actions occurring outside of school. MBS strives to foster a culture of inclusion, connection, and care. We are steadfastly committed to strengthening that culture and continuing to develop solidarity in our community.” Cohn said Dr. Barlow “has been wonderful to work with in identifying how we can educate these students moving forward.”
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has also been in contact with Dr. Barlow after being made aware of the video.
In a letter, the ADL’s Deputy Regional Director Erin Beacham wrote, “It was brought to our attention that Mountain Brook students posted a video on Facebook that included swastikas and the word “HEIL” drawn on the back of one of the students. As disturbing as it is to see messages of hate being shared by our youth, ADL believes incidents like these can be turned into teachable moments and an opportunity to educate students and the community on the destructive impact of hate symbols and bias.”
ADL has taught its “No Place for Hate” program in 38 schools in Alabama this school year and is offering to lead the program in MBS.
Beacham added in her letter to Dr. Barlow, “We continue to adapt our education programs in order to provide them virtually and are ready to support the Mountain Brook school district in your immediate response to this incident.”
As of Thursday evening, Dr. Barlow had not responded to ADL.
“I think people need to understand that swastikas, particularly are a symbol of Nazism and there were more than 6 million people lost and killed in mass genocide during World War II. This is not a symbol to be proud of. This is a symbol to look at and learn from and so we don’t repeat history and things like this don’t happen again,” said Cohn.
