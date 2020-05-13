Wreath ceremony in Birmingham to honor fallen officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama lost seven officers in 2019, all killed in the line of duty. Six of them were shot.
In 2020, Alabama has lost one officer - shot in the line of duty.
May 10-16 is National Police Week.
To promote safety during the COVID-19 pandemic the Birmingham Police Department did not have a traditional ceremony this year.
The Birmingham Police Department’s Honor Guard performed a wreath ceremony Wednesday at Linn Park to honor the sacrifice of fallen officers.
