Wreath ceremony in Birmingham to honor fallen officers

Birmingham Police place wreath in honor of fallen officers
By WBRC Staff | May 13, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 3:05 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama lost seven officers in 2019, all killed in the line of duty. Six of them were shot.

In 2020, Alabama has lost one officer - shot in the line of duty.

May 10-16 is National Police Week.

To promote safety during the COVID-19 pandemic the Birmingham Police Department did not have a traditional ceremony this year.

The Birmingham Police Department’s Honor Guard performed a wreath ceremony Wednesday at Linn Park to honor the sacrifice of fallen officers.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.