West Alabama Chamber of Commerce creates PPE database

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Daniel Eggers stressed the importance Personal Protective Equipment would have for his business when we talked to him Monday about reopening the dining area at World or Beer in downtown Tuscaloosa.
“As far as employees are concerned, we’ll all be wearing PPE, not only to protect our customers, but to protect ourselves," he explained.
Eggers wore a face mask and gloves while typing in orders earlier this week.
“Gloves can be good. But they can also be bad. They can also give you a false sense of security if you’re keeping the same pair of gloves on,” he continued.
Eggers told WBRC his workers will be their replacing gloves after each use. So they could go through gloves quickly. That’s why a PPE database created by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama could come in handy to Eggers.
“We created the database with providers of PPE so that our members and all of the community and all businesses that are opening will have resources they need,” according to Donny Jones, Chief Operating Officer of The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.
The Chamber, along with others, developed a survey and polled manufacturers, wholesalers and other related COVID-19 related supplies for sale.
“So it’s a wealth of information from plexiglass, sneeze guards, all the way down to masks and gloves.”
You can find more information about the PPE database by clicking here and looking under the section for COVID-19.
