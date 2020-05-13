UAB epidemiologist: ‘Too soon’ to see impact of reopening businesses

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – It is too early to determine if a recent increase in cases of COVID-19 is linked to the reopening of retail stores two weeks ago, said an epidemiologist with UAB’s School of Public Health.
“We have seen cases go up in the last 3 or 4 days but that is not a direct result of the ‘Safer at Home’ order,” said Dr. Suzanne Judd, Director, Lister Hill Center for Health Policy.
Dr. Judd said it will be another week or two before the impact of the first round of the ‘Safer at Home’ order can be determined. She estimates it might be a month before COVID-19 case data could be attributed to the second phase of openings, which included restaurants and salons.
“One of the things we need to test is which [social distancing] measures work the best and the only way we can test them is by turning them off and on so this is a way for us to figure out how do we contain the virus, what are the best ways we can protect the public and this will help us understand that,” said Judd. “What we’ve seen in other places with exposure, which is what would be going on right now, people are in the process of getting exposed as they become in contact with more people and so it will be about two weeks before we see the full impact of the number of cases.”
The current uptick in infections is because there is more testing available, said Dr. Judd. “But, it’s also because the cases are still circulating. We haven’t yet seen the big decrease in Alabama indicating we’ve got the whole outbreak under control.”
Dr. Judd said Alabama is still in the first wave of the virus and believes the peak has plateaued. “As an individual, I think it’s a good idea to lay low. Only get exposure where you need to get exposure. Take this very slowly because we just don’t know what’s going to happen when this many people get together."
