Tuscaloosa Co. Schools make offers to Superintendent and CSFO candidates

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Schools search for a new Superintendent could be nearing an end soon, that’s if the candidate the district selected accepts its offer. This also goes for another candidate selected for an important position the district is trying to fill.
The Tuscaloosa County School Board made offers to candidates for Superintendent and Chief School Financial Officer. Both are women, who aren’t strangers to Alabama and both have worked in the state in different previous roles.
Dr. Keri Johnson was offered the position of Superintendent of the Tuscaloosa County School System and Ms. Glendora Stephens was offered the Chief School Financial Officer job.
Dr. Johnson currently serves as Coordinator of Secondary Education and Exceptional Education for Alabaster City Schools. She’s also worked with Shelby County Schools, and has served as an adjunct instructor for Samford University and the University of Montevallo.
Ms. Stephens currently serves as Interim Assistant Chief School Financial Officer for Birmingham City Schools. If contract agreements for Dr. Johnson and Ms. Stephens are approved, start dates for both women will be set.
The vacancies were made available after current Superintendent Dr. Walter Davie and Chief School Financial Officer Danny Higdon announced their retirements.
