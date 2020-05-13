Tuscaloosa City Council approves Restart Tuscaloosa plan

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City Council approved the resolution in support of the Restart Tuscaloosa plan by a vote of 5-2.
The Restart Tuscaloosa plan includes investing $15 million in public safety, neighborhoods, small businesses, experiences and local agencies to help the City recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the economy on an international scale, and every local municipality in the U.S. will feel this impact for years to come,” Mayor Maddox said. “Restart Tuscaloosa will work as a catalyst to jumpstart Tuscaloosa’s economy by setting a strong foundation for Tuscaloosa businesses and residents.”
Here’s the Restart Tuscaloosa breakdown:
- $4 million into the City’s police and fire departments for the purchase of equipment, vehicles and technology;
- $7 million into neighborhood street resurfacing and curb/gutter and sidewalk rehabilitation;
- $1 million into the West Alabama Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Relief Fund;
- and $3 million into Tuscaloosa’s experience economy (live music events, festivals and sports).
The council also approved the use of a $484,268 federal Housing and Urban Development Grant to support local agencies that have worked to prevent, prepare for, or respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
The funding mechanism for the plan was tabled on May 12, and will be voted on during the May 19 Council meeting. The full resolution can be downloaded at Tuscaloosa.com/Restart.
