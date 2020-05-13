Some restaurants are ready for dine-in customers, but some diners are not ready to eat inside

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Restaurants have opened their doors to dine-in customers following Governor Kay Ivey’s decision to amend the “Safer at Home” order, but some businesses are having trouble getting guests in their dining rooms.
Cajun Seafood House in Vestavia is usually busy during lunchtime, but on Wednesday afternoon the restaurant was ready to receive customers, but they were not ready to eat inside.
When Assistant Manager Savannah Duran got word Cajun Seafood House was reopening, she couldn’t contain her joy.
“Oh my goodness! I ran through these doors. I was spraying everything while I was humming a tune. It was exciting. I was excited to get back to work. I was excited to see people,” Duran explained.
But lunchtime doesn’t look like it used to just two months ago.
“It’s a little upsetting because we’re a small business. We work very hard to make sure we follow every guideline just to make sure our staff, our customers. I mean, they’re like family to us, and we want to keep them safe, and it’s a little frustrating that it’s not where it used to be,” said Duran.
Duran said they’ve taken all the necessary precautions to welcome diners back in, but they’re not quite ready to eat their meals inside.
She understands it will take some time for more customers to feel comfortable in the dining room again, but is thankful for those who are trickling in.
“That means it’s getting better. It’s going to be a long road. It’s going to be a tough road and we’re all trying to navigate our new normal, but it’s going to get better, and I’m excited to see it get busier and busier,” Duran said.
The restaurant is still accommodating customers who don’t want to eat inside by offering curbside pickup and tables outside.
