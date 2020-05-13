Some PPP recipients may have loans forgiven

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Small businesses are reopening now that Governor Kay Ivey’s “Safer At Home” order has been amended.
But what about those Paycheck Protection Program Loans, or PPP?
Will some borrowers have to pay them back?
A PPP loan can be a lifeline for small businesses that have struggled to survive during this pandemic.
But it’s important to note that for some small business owners, this lifeline doesn’t come free.
Desiree Jemison is the owner of DK and Company Salon in Chelsea.
She said she’s thankful to be open again following several weeks of closure.
“I’m happy to see everyone who comes through the door. Everyone who come through the door, I want to give them a real hug and not this bump. So, I’m excited to be open,” Jemison said.
Jemison was one of the many small business owners who had to close their doors during the pandemic, but without a steady stream of income, she needed financial security to keep her business from going under.
“I am grateful that I had it. I was living solely out of my savings and I’m grateful that the government was so kind to lend me the money that I would have made had we not had the shutdown,” said Jemison.
Jemison said she has followed all the guidelines outlined in her PPP loan policy, so she hopes she won’t have to repay it.
“I’m paying payroll weekly and I just calculated 25% to go for my overhead utilities and those are the guidelines and rules, so I’m trying to abide by them. I’m hoping that I don’t have to pay what money I would have made anyways,” Jemison said.
The PPP loans were designed strictly for business purposes.
Tom Todt with SBA Alabama said the process to get those loans forgiven is pretty straight forward.
“If the applicant made the application and certifications in good faith, and the bank did what they were supposed to do, and if the funds were expended the way they were supposed to be expended under the law, then they are forgiven,” Todt said.
Todt also explained that there are some businesses that may have received multiple loans, or loans they didn’t need in the first place.
In those instances, Todt said those loans can be repaid by Thursday, May 14, without penalty.
For more information about PPP loans, including loan forgiveness, you can visit the treasury.gov website.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.