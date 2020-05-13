Shortage of African American blood donors impacting sickle cell patients; several blood drives planned

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross says it is in critical need of African American blood donors. The shortage is affecting sickle cell patients.
Since mid-March the number of African Americans donating blood to the Red Cross has dropped by more than half, according to the organization.
The low turnout is largely due to blood drives being cancelled at businesses, churches and schools.
The Red Cross says without a readily available blood supply, sickle cell patients can experience severe pain, tissue and organ damage, acute anemia and even strokes.
There are several blood drives planned for healthy individuals who want to donate, but you must make an appointment before you arrive at the blood drive by calling 1-800-733-2767. Donors must wear a mask.
Jefferson County
Birmingham:
5/17/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows Homewood, 1728 Oxmoor Road
5/18/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Media 4 Red Cross, 3000 Riverchase Galleria
5/18/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hoover Tactical, 1561 Montgomery Hwy
Fayette County
Fayette:
5/19/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fayette Civic Center, Fayette Civic Center, 534 N Temple Avenue
Tuscaloosa County
Tuscaloosa:
5/22/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., University Mall, 1701 East McFarland Blvd
Jefferson County
Birmingham:
5/24/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bluff Park United Methodist, 733 Valley Street
Calhoun County
Oxford:
5/26/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oxford Civic Center, 401 McCullars Ln
Etowah County
Gadsden:
5/29/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., The Venue, 201 george wallace dr
Jefferson County
Birmingham:
6/1/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Rd.
6/1/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
6/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Birmingham Fire Western Fitness Center, 4712 Avenue W
6/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Birmingham Fire Western Fitness Center, 4712 Avenue W
6/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Birmingham Fire Western Fitness Center, 4712 Avenue W
6/4/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
6/5/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Princeton Baptist Medical Center, 701 Princeton Ave
6/5/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
Tuscaloosa County
Tuscaloosa
6/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 733 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy
Walker County
Jasper:
6/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Barrentine Ivey Law Firm, 115 19th St. W
Jefferson County
Trussville:
6/7/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Ridgecrest Baptst Church, 7789 Gadsden Hwy
Birmingham:
6/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Midas, 1697 Montgomery Hwy.
6/8/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
Tuscaloosa County
Tuscaloosa:
6/8/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., University Mall, 1701 McFarland Blvd E
Jefferson County
Birmingham:
6/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mayer Electric Supply Co., 3405 4th Avenue South
6/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cooper Green Mercy Health, 1515 6th Avenue South
6/11/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
Tuscaloosa County
Tuscaloosa:
6/11/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., First UMC Tuscaloosa, 800 Greensboro Avenue
Chilton County
Clanton:
6/12/2020: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., St. Vincent's Chilton, 2030 Lay Dam Road
Jefferson County
Birmingham:
6/12/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center Blood Donation Center, 1802 6th Ave S
