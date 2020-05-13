School districts take different approaches to graduation ceremonies

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools recently announced they will hold an in-person ceremony but with strict precautions – including mandating seniors wear a N-95 mask and limiting guests to four.
Vestavia Hills Schools has followed suit, limiting their guests to only two in their stadium. They will also offer individual ceremonies for at-risk students and families.
Homewood City Schools is offering ONLY individual ceremonies in their auditorium, choosing to stay away from hosting a large gathering as advised by health officials.
“It’s still early on. With the number of large gatherings with lots of people together like this, I still think it’s a little on the risky side. We do know there is a virus circulating in our community and an event like this, even with strict social distancing could allow for spread of the virus,” said Dr. Wesley Willeford of the Jefferson County Department of Health.
Visit each school system’s website for complete details.
They will all offer live streaming of the ceremonies.
