Police investigating 2 homicides in B’ham that happened within 20 minutes of each other

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating two homicides that happened Tuesday night within 20 minutes of each other.
The first shooting happened in the 3400 block of F.L. Shuttlesworth Drive just after 10 p.m. At 10:20, officers were called to a shooting in the 1300 block of Mims Ave. SW.
Officials say both fatal shootings were results of altercations.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the Mims Ave. SW victim as 68-year-old Jessie James Johnson. The F.L. Shuttlesworth Drive victim has not been identified.
