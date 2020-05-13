Places of worship wait to return to in-person service

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first Wednesday under the newly amended ‘safer at home’ order which allows places of worship to worship in person was met with few changes by area churches we spoke to.
Every church we spoke to Wednesday night said they were waiting a bit longer before resuming in-person Wednesday night service.
Pastor Derrick Jordan of The Hem Church in Trussville said his sermons would remain primarily online until June.
The congregation of about 300, according to Jordan, had held virtual and outdoor services since the state mandated they shut their doors in March.
Under the new safer at home order, places of worship can congregate if they practice social distancing.
Jordan said he and several area pastors had phone conferences to discuss how they planned to navigate heading back to the sanctuary, paying close attention to state health officials.
“If the numbers that we are seeing nationally and locally are conducive for us coming back together without the risk to people’s health we’re going to that the first Sunday in June. The most important thing is the safety of the people more than just having a platform,” said Pastor Jordan.
Jordan said they will see how the first Sunday in June goes, then disinfect the sanctuary before welcoming parishioners back.
