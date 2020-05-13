4 people burned in a pressure cooker incident at Mountain Brook Country Club

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Four Mountain Brook Country Club employees were hurt and burned by a pressure cooker Wednesday.
Battalion Chief Rodger Whitehead with Mountain Brook Fire said around 2:00 p.m. they took a call that four workers had burns from a pressure cooker.
All four suffered burns to their hands, face, and arms. Whitehead said it’s unclear if the pressure cooker exploded or if the employees took the top off too soon.
All four were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
