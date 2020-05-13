PARA activity centers reopen in Tuscaloosa-area COVID-19 safety measures in place

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Karyn and Joseph Hicks had the indoor pool to themselves when they came to Tuscaloosa’s Bobby Miller Center Wednesday.
“I knew they were taking precautions. We respect other people’s distance. But Joe and I also feel blessed by the Lord to also have real good strong, healthy immune systems,” Karyn Hicks said.
As they entered the building the couple noticed changes, like signs on the door and social distancing reminders on the floor.
“This is like the 5 AM crowd. It’s weird, but most of the folks that are normally here when I come in in the morning were older people and high-risk people. And I understand they need to do what they’re doing to keep themselves safe,” she added.
Safety against COVID19 has been a priority for PARA since activity centers reopened Tuesday.
“We are concerned about the health and safety of our patrons, our members, and we want them to safely feel like they can work out,” according to Becky Booker, Marketing Director for the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority or PARA.
Wearing masks are required by employees on duty and optional for people who use their facilities. Exercise equipment is spaced out and wiped down routinely. Water fountains and showers are now closed. There was a man shooting baskets in the gym with his own ball. PARA is managing how people might have to touch things people share. They’re even asking people to bring their own towels and water bottles.
The Hicks says these safety steps and others encouraged them to get back to their normal routine.
“We’re not going to allow this to get into the mindset of we can’t do anything,” Joseph Hicks went on to say.
PARA has yet to make a decision on hosting summer camps and hosting sporting events. Booker said that will depend on future decisions from the Governor, the Alabama Department of Public Health and what it could cost to protect people in those situations.
