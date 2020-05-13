Missing 13-year-old, 15-year-old girls found in Bessemer, one reported sex crimes at the house

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two missing teenagers from North Alabama were found in Bessemer, and it all started with a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.
Bessemer police stopped a car around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday and officers found a 15-year-old girl in the car with several other people.
Officers said she gave a fake name. They then realized she was a missing girl from North Alabama.
She was taken home, and when she got back she told authorities there were sex crimes going on at a home on 31st Street South in Bessemer.
Bessemer police went to the house and found a 13-year-old girl who was also missing from North Alabama.
No one was arrested. Officers are still investigating.
