JSU reopening campus on May 18

CARES Act Funds: The US Congress has allocated funds to assist college students during this time of economic insecurity. JSU has not yet received these funds from the federal government. It has also not been determined which students will qualify, although we do know it will be needs-based. The university will distribute additional information to students as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, students are encouraged to apply for assistance from the JSU Student Emergency Fund if they need financial assistance to meet immediate, essential expenses because of a temporary hardship.If you have additional questions, please reply to this email, and the Public Relations staff will assist me in getting you the answers you need.