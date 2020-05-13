JCDH shares number to call if concerned about restaurant not following proper guidelines

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Health recently posted a phone number on Facebook that you can call if you think a restaurant or bar may not be following social distancing or sanitation guidelines.
The owner of Queen’s Park, Laura Newman, says she’s happy this resource is available. She said if you’re a business owner who doesn’t have anything to hide, you shouldn’t be concerned about it.
The Facebook post shared the number to the Jefferson County Department of Health Food Division: 205-930-1260.
Some people on Facebook commented that this could be considered “snitching,” but Newman doesn’t see it that way.
Newman said this number is also a great outlet for employees who may not feel comfortable speaking up about unsafe working conditions.
“I think the only time you should possibly worry is if someone used it for potentially vindictive purposes. But if you’re doing everything by the book, there’s really no reason to worry about it,” Newman said. "If anything, I’m glad that it exists because I think that the public should be aware of businesses that are putting their patrons and their employees in danger.”
We reached out to the Jefferson County Department of Health to see what kind of complaints they've received.
The department said the majority of the complaints so far were on non-food businesses that they do not regulate.
But almost all the complaints about food businesses were referencing social distancing concerns.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.