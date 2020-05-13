GREAT UPDATE: Birmingham officer shot in the line of duty hopes to return in 2021

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Officer Cullen Stafford, who is recovering after he was shot in the line of duty, said he he hopes to return to full service in 2021.
Stafford was presented with a framed T-shirt at BPD Headquarters.
The t-shirt was signed by officers and included well wishes and messages. The shirt says “Officer Cullen Stafford: Birmingham Police Department Stay in the Fight.”
Stafford was shot multiple times while responding to a robbery at the Family Supermarket on 23rd Street North in July 2019.
During the T-shirt ceremony, Officer Stafford said he is doing well.
We wish him the best in his continued recovery.
