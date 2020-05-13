Gadsden State Community College partners with Alabama State University on transfer plan

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden State Community College has signed an agreement with Alabama State University that will allow students to transfer seamlessly.
Gadsden State President Dr. Martha Lavender signed a Memorandum of Understanding Wednesday with Alabama State President Dr. Quinton Ross.
The agreement will allow Gadsden State students who've attained associate, two-year degrees to transfer to Alabama State without losing any credit hours.
The signing was supposed to happen in April but happened Wednesday by Zoom, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are all about providing opportunities for our students, opportunities that allow them to reach their educational dreams," Lavender said during the teleconference.
“We had this discussion on how we could partner together, to improve students’ success, and to provide this seamless opportunity from your institution, to a four year institution,” said Dr. Quinton Ross.
The plan apparently grew out of Ross' visit to Gadsden State's main campus last year.
Previously, students who transferred would’ve lost some credit hours, which is true of some other four year institutions as well.
Both schools are closed right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
