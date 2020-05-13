Gadsden area school parents give away food to those inconvenienced by COVID-19

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A group of Gadsden area parents are pitching in to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic...old and young alike.
The group is called the Titan Community Food Pantry.
Parents of students who attend Gadsden City High School and Emma Sansom Middle School raise money and pitch in to give bags of groceries containing three lunches to students throughout the area.
The children, of course, are out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They also give boxes of food to senior citizens who can’t leave home for the same reason.
The student bags are given out every three days and handed out from various places throughout Gadsden and other parts of Etowah County.
"It costs about four dollars a student a bag, to feed a student about two to three days. So we've been able to keep our costs down and we'll be able to feed more kids and more homebound people than we ever thought possible," said Serena Gramling, one of the group's founders.
The Titan Community Food Pantry has its own Facebook page where you can contact them if you wish to make a donation.
They plan to keep giving away food as long as the COVID-19 pandemic is happening.
