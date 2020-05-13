FIRST ALERT: Clouds should decrease Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! We are starting the day with a little more cloud cover as a weak disturbance moves across the Southeast. Temperatures are mostly in the 50s, so temperatures are near average for May 13th. A few showers are showing up in parts of North Alabama this morning. I can’t rule out a stray shower in our far northern counties like Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee this morning. By this afternoon, the disturbance should move out giving us a partly cloudy sky. It will continue to trend a little warmer this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will continue from the south at 5-10 mph.
NEXT BIG THING: The big story for the rest of the week will be the heat. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-80s Thursday and Friday. Many locations could climb into the upper 80s this weekend with a few spots approaching 90°F! Morning lows will also trend warmer with most of us dropping into the low to mid 60s Thursday morning and continuing through Monday morning. Humidity levels will also go up by this weekend. Hopefully we will see enough humidity to spark up an isolated shower or storm Friday-Sunday.
FIRST ALERT FOR ISOLATED STORMS THIS WEEKEND: Models continue to show a fairly dry pattern across Alabama this weekend. Most locations will remain dry. We are only penciling in a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm for west Alabama Friday through Sunday. Everyone will likely see a partly cloudy sky with highs approaching 90°F. I do think our best rain chance could occur Monday as a weak cold front moves through Central Alabama. Models are not aggressive with the rain chance as of now. I’m introducing a 20-30% chance for isolated storms Monday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.
SLIGHTLY COOLER NEXT TUESDAY: Models are hinting at slightly cooler temperatures as we approach the middle of next week. We could see highs in the low to mid-80s Tuesday into Wednesday with overnight lows in the 50s. The cool snap will not last for long as heat could build by the end of next week with highs approaching 90°F.
TROPICAL UPDATE: Models are hinting at an area of low pressure trying to develop near the Bahamas as we approach the weekend. It will be interesting to see if anything tropical can form. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a high chance of development in the next five days. Our long range models keep this system weak and away from the Gulf of Mexico (and Alabama). The only impact this system could have on the Southeast U.S. will be a rip current threat off the east coast of Florida and maybe Georgia and South Carolina. I’m not sure if this system will receive a name. If it can organize and sustain winds around 39 mph or greater, it would be named Arthur. It is rare to see a tropical system form in May, but not completely unusual. The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins on June 1.
