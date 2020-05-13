Families continuing swimming lessons during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC says there's no evidence COVID-19 can spread to people through pool water, but do parents and swimming instructors think it's still safe?
Normally, right now is a very busy time for swim instructors helping teach kids how to swim right before the summer months.
And for Keri Cartee, business is still pretty busy.
Cartee is a swim instructor at Swim Like Fish.
She said she's doing more private lessons and less group lessons during the pandemic.
Cartee is following CDC guidelines to keep herself and her clients safe, who range in age from several months old to above 60.
She now checks the chlorine between each appointment to make sure there’s a healthy and proper amount in the pool and asks clients that they not come to lessons if they’re experiencing any symptoms.
Cartee shared the reason why one of her clients told her they're continuing lessons.
“Drowning is the number one killer of children from the ages of 1 to 4. So she said, ‘It’s important to us that he be doing these lessons. His chance of dying from drowning is a lot greater than his chance of dying if he catches COVID. He’s a healthy two year old,’” Cartee said. “And so, I do think it’s so important.”
She said with the more vulnerable clients, those above 60, she doesn't necessarily need to be in the water with them, so she can maintain a safe distance.
She added that everyone has their own comfort level though, and she offered refunds for clients who don’t feel comfortable with lessons.
