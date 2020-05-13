The Community Kitchens of Birmingham, Congresswoman Terri Sewell helping feed the hungry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell stepped into a different role on Wednesday, feeding the hungry in Linn Park.
Sewell wore a mask and apron, and joined staff and volunteers for The Community Kitchens of Birmingham. The organization has been serving meals to people in Birmingham for 40 years, and has been constant through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You know, I think that we’re all in this pandemic together, but there’s none more important than making sure that we provide food services, given how pandemic has really effected and caused more unemployed and greater uncertainty, so I’m honored to be here today,” Sewell said.
To learn more about The Community Kitchens of Birmingham, follow them on Facebook or visit their website.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.